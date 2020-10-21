EPHRATA - In a perfect world, a kid can just be a kid, but life can be cruel to the most innocent of individuals and that’s why Kids Hope and New Hope help kids cope with abuse and provide refuge from an unhealthy environment, if warranted.
Independently formed in 2019, Kids Hope is now an accredited Children’s Advocacy Center. The Kids Hope center is next to the New Hope office in Moses Lake’s downtown. New Hope, a domestic violence and sexual abuse center for adults, has satellite locations in Quincy, Othello, and Mattawa.
As an acknowledgment to New Hope’s exponential impact on disadvantaged youth in Grant County, the philanthropic group known as The Columbia Basin Foundation (CBF) has formed a fund called ‘Friends of New Hope and Kids Hope.’
CBF’s focal point of its fundraising efforts will be to support the organizational needs of New Hope and Kids Hope.
CBF Executive Director Corinne Isaak is personally partnering and fundraising for Kids Hope’s newest staff member, Valor. Valor is a 2-year-old yellow lab in the final stages of comfort dog training. Valor’s role at Kids Hope is to sit with kids to comfort them. CBF Executive Director Corinne Isaak’s longtime love for dogs inspired her to support Valor. Isaak says her personal fundraising effort will generate money to purchase needed supplies for Valor which includes a potty porch, shade structure and a privacy fence outside of the New Hope and Kids Hope offices. Isaak, who lives on a farm, says she has raised Golden Retrievers for over 30 years and decided Valor needed some support from some "farm friends."
Isaak says another aim of the new CBF fund is to generate awareness about their “amazing” organization.
To donate to the ‘Friends of New Hope and Kids Hope’ fund, visit columbiabasinfoundation.org.
