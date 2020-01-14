(Advertorial)
EPHRATA - Free college tuition isn’t easy to come by and raising funds for a good cause can be challenging, too, so that’s why the Columbia Basin Foundation (CBF) is now accepting grant and scholarship applications for 2020. Their mission is improve our communities through philanthropy.
Founded in the mid-90s, the Ephrata-based community foundation is a gathering place for generosity hoping to make a difference by awarding money to those wanting to better themselves through higher education or non-profits with a noble cause.
Last year, the Columbia Basin Foundation awarded 41 scholarships totaling $103,000. This year, they’ve introduced nine new scholarships.
Also this year, CBF has implemented an efficient online universal application for 2020. One application will be completed for all scholarships. Once your application has been submitted, a list of eligible scholarships will display.
The scholarship deadline is March 15, 2020 and the grant application deadline is March 31, 2020. Scholarship recipients will be announced June 15, 2020.
To find out more or apply, click here
