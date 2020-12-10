EPHRATA - With the new year in sight, New Hope/Kids Hope is peering far ahead into the future thanks to its new partnership with a local philanthropic organization. New Hope is now partnered with the Columbia Basin Foundation, and both parties are mutually thankful for it.
As a community foundation, CBF is a conduit of charitable giving, and they work closely with organizations to assist them in achieving their missions. New Hope/Kids hope is a Moses Lake-based organization that services all of Grant County when it comes to offering services to victims of sexual assault, domestic violence, victims of crime, child abuse, etc.
This fall, New Hope/Kids Hope reached out to CBF for fundraising assistance and within three months, New Hope has received $40,000 in funding and donations for their new therapy dog, Valor.
“For CBF, it’s not just about assisting New Hope/Kids Hope in achieving their fundraising goals, it is about partnerships which are key for the Columbia Basin Foundation to successfully accomplish its mission in being a catalyst in continuing the success of our local communities,” CBF Executive Director Corinne Isaak told iFIBER ONE News. “We need to work alongside organizations to understand their needs and connect them with funding opportunities.”
This fall, Suzi Fode of New Hope and Corinne Isaak applied for a grant though the Perigee Fund in Seattle. This grant opportunity was designed to help kids who have been affected by trauma. 150 applications were received and New Hope/Kids Hope was selected to receive $30,000, which will be utilized to hire a contracted therapist for their organization in 2021.
"We are excited to receive contribution to help support trauma-informed therapy services for children and families experiencing child sexual abuse," told iFIBER ONE News.
"The fact that Corinne has connections statewide to other foundations has been really helpful for us. This contribution would not have been possible without this partnership. We are so thankful. Corinne understands our mission and purpose and helps us fight for the funding that keeps us afloat."
“Clearly, we are better together, and by New Hope reaching out to CBF and identifying their desire to increase fundraising efforts, public awareness and grant writing, the two entities are making progress,” explained Isaak.
New Hope and the Columbia Basin Foundation are also planning a community event to take place in 2021.
“We are better together and through collaboration, we will assist New Hope in a way that will benefit them in the years to come. That's what we do and who we are at CBF. We are gathering place for generosity but also a conduit of charitable giving with great access to a variety of grant opportunities. It is our passion to see organizations succeed with our assistance. It was a great way to settle into the holiday season by receiving the email that our grant submission was successful. It makes those late nights and early mornings writing and submitting the best grant application worth it,” Isaak added.
If you are interested in supporting New Hope/Kids Hope, they have established a special projects fund with the CBF--The Friends of New Hope/Kids Hope.
For more about CBF or how to donate, go to www.columbiabasinfoundation.org.
(1) comment
We need a good Alcohol and Drug Rehab. in Grant County/ Moses Lake..
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.