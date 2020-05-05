EPHRATA - A local philanthropy group whose aim is to advance aspiring community members and aid them in their time of need is doing exactly that.
The Columbia Basin Foundation has received a number of endowments totaling $126,000 for coronavirus pandemic relief. CBF Executive Director Corinne Isaak says the funds were raised in a span of 30 days. The charitable monetary gifts will be used to assist affected people who need food and provide support to small businesses, first-responders, and fund mental health services.
Isaak says CBF is making a concerted effort in identifying emerging needs in the community, assesses whether aid is needed to assist, raise the funds needed, and appropriate financial resources accordingly.
Isaak says the coronavirus outbreak happened concurrently with its public-awareness campaign called “Gather 5.” The endeavor asked area residents, in their estate planning, to consider designating 5% of their estate to the Columbia Basin Foundation. Isaak says bequests will translate into a continuance of one’s legacy through support and enhancement of community programs and organizations into the future. Such bequests can be directed specifically or broadly. Contributions will be pooled with CBF’s other invested funds for continued growth, with a percentage donated each year for charitable purposes.
Donors can give real estate, stocks, cash and other assets. 121 different funds with professionally managed investments totaling $9.5 million are administered through CBF. Of the 121 funding accounts, there are 54 education scholarship funds; sponsorships for safety, health, and youth programs; building and special project funds; endowments for music and art, food banks as well as historical preservation, family services, senior centers and recreation.
CBF also prides itself on offering financial assistance and scholarships to any student wanting to pursue a career in agriculture.
To learn more about CBF and to donate towards scholarship and charitable funds, visit www.columbiabasinfoundation.org or email info@columbiabsinfoundation.org. You can also contact CBF via telephone by calling 509-754-4596 or by visiting them on Facebook.
