EPHRATA - The Columbia Basin Foundation appears to be playing a pivotal role in making Grant County a better place. That was evident after the Ephrata-based organization received a half-million-dollar contribution from Microsoft, one of Grant County’s most consistent donors. The massive gesture pushed CBF past a recognizable milestone. CBF Executive Director Corinne Isaak says her organization has achieved 10 million in charitable assists.
“When I became a CBF Board of Director in 2004, CBF was managing 1 million,” Corinne Isaak told iFIBER ONE News. “We were growing and establishing our philanthropic presence in the Columbia Basin. I served on the board for 11 years before transitioning to a director of communications. In 2020, I become the executive director and believe CBF can and will be a household name. Sharing our community foundation's amazing success story is a priority as we grow and give back to our communities.”
After 24 years, Isaak says CBF has 116 different charitable funds that range from being designated to supporting those affected by COVID-19 to offering scholastic support to those wanting to go to college.
“We are truly a gathering place for generosity,” Isaak told iFIBER ONE News.
In early March, CBF established the COVID-19 Crisis Fund and 30 days later, it had raised $126,000. Isaak says CBF is dispersing those funds as fast as possible. During that same timespan, CBF launched an online grant system to allow organizations to apply for food security, seniors services and small-business support through local chambers of commerce.
“We are a conduit of charitable giving and this horrible pandemic has challenged our charitable creativity. At our March meeting, I told my board that before March, coronavirus wasn't on the forefront of my mind. By March 15, COVID-19 was real, and CBF was ready to roll up our sleeves and get to work,” Isaak told iFIBER ONE News.
As CBF addressed the needs of the community during COVID-19, its scholarship season began to ramp up. With 52 scholarships, 115 recipients were selected to be awarded $148,000 this fall.
“Clearly, this is what we do and who we are as a community foundation that's mission is to improve and shape our communities through philanthropy. The Columbia Basin Foundation was created by community members and powered by philanthropic people with a vision and purpose to gift their rich resources. CBF assists individuals, businesses and organizations reach their philanthropic dreams. We may be called a foundation but for me, we are family. Thank you donors, community members, and board members for believing in your community foundation. Together, we are better and making a difference. Cheers to 10 Million!”
(1) comment
This will help...Thank You, Bill Gates
