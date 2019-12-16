EPHRATA - Columbia Basin Health Association's toy drive is involved with Ephrata’s first Sage Brush Shoot Out on Saturday, December 21.
Put on by the Ephrata Sportsmen Association, the ‘shoot out’ is a mix of morning games at the Ephrata shooting range. Participants are encouraged to bring gifts for kids ages 0-12. Doors will open at 8 a.m. and shooting begins at 9 a.m. The cost to participate is $40 for five events with a guaranteed win for prizes like smoked turkey, bacon and pumpkin pie.
Shooting events include singles, handicap, Annie Oakley, Springing Teal, Fur & Feather and Scatter board.
