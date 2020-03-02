COLVILLE - As Washington state’s coronavirus death toll rises to six, the Colville School District is taking extra precautions with a local person under investigation for coronavirus.
Over the weekend, the school district announced that schools will be closed until it receives the test results. Testing could take 1-3 days.
During closure, the district will disinfect its buildings. All before and after-school activities have been cancelled as well.
Additional info about the ordeal can be found on the school district’s web page or on the Tri County Health Department web page.
All of Washington's coronavirus-related deaths occurred in the greater Seattle area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.