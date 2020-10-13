SEATTLE - A newly released photo of Jake and Jamie Hyland embracing says a lot, but reaching the crest of their uphill battle remains a distant milestone.
Over the weekend, family of the Renton couple who lost their nearly two-year-old son to the Cold Springs Canyon Fire in Okanogan County released an update on the pair.
The couple continue to recover at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle; both were initially admitted to the intensive care burn unit. To restore full use of his hand and to avoid amputation, Jake Hyland’s right hand will be sewn to his stomach. Jake’s family says the procedure is called “Skin Flap” surgery. Skin Flap surgery require the sewing of Jake’s right hand to his stomach for three weeks to allow his own flesh to grow around his fingers.
As for Jamie Hyland, skin grafts continue on her body.
The two are reportedly spending more time with each other as time goes on. Jake and Jamie’s family say the couple recently had dinner for the first time together since being admitted to the hospital in early September.
Fire forced Jake, Jamie to flee on foot while staying at their second property near Cameron Lake in Okanogan County early last month.
Their son, Uri, died sometime between their escape and rescue, and so did their unborn child. The couple’s now deceased son would have turned two on October 30.
Jake and Jamie’s GoFundMe has raised over $350,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.