WENATCHEE - After over a year of planning, it appears that WinCo has engraved its intention to 'set up shop' in Wenatchee.
That notion was evident after the grocery store chain posted at 'coming soon' sign on the property formerly occupied by Shopko off Wenatchee Avenue.
Boise-based bulk foods retailer WinCo delivered its plans to take over the 99,000-square-foot space to the City of Wenatchee in July 2019.
An exact timeline on when the store will open has not been established.
Wisconsin-based Shopko announced the closure of its Wenatchee location in February 2019, along with its store in Quincy, after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy at the start of 2019.
WinCo currently operates 128 outlets in ten states, including Washington where it already has locations in nearby Moses Lake and Union Gap.
