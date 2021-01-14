Grant County International Airport isn’t in the running to be the next Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. That was confirmed by the state’s Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission on Thursday.
“We have the airstrips but we don’t have the people nor do we have the facilities,” Port of Moses Lake Director of Facilities and Operations Rich Mueller told iFIBER ONE News in an earlier interview. The Port of Moses Lake owns and operates the airport.
On Thursday, the commission released its list of six finalists for Washington’s next large commercial flight hub. The project is in response to growing concerns about Washington state’s long-term ability to meet projected air transportation demand. Other airports under consideration include Arlington Municipal Airport, Bremerton National Airport, Paine Field (Snohomish County Airport), Sanderson Field (Shelton), Tacoma Narrows Airport (Gig Harbor), and Ed Carlson Memorial Field (South Lewis County Airport); all airports are in western Washington. The commission identifies each airport as a site that possesses the potential for expansion.
“The list of six potential sites should only be considered preliminary because it only includes existing airports at this time,” said David Fleckenstein, CACC chair. “Additional work needs to be done to identify potential sites that may be more appropriate for a major airport. The work of the CACC was greatly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which constrained opportunities for community engagement.”
A critical next step for CACC is to engage the public to collect input about Washington’s future air transportation demand. The CACC has heard many concerns about noise and the effects on the environment and society. Future work will provide an opportunity to consider measures to reduce both noise and harmful emissions from aircraft. Some of those measures may include the potential use of Community Benefits Agreements at select airports.
The CACC’s next upcoming virtual webinar will be in February and next official meeting in the spring.
Current modeling projects that demand at Seattle Tacoma International Airport (Sea-Tac), Washington’s primary commercial airport, will exceed capacity by 2027.
For example, PSRC’s recent 2050 Forecasts for Aviation Demand states that, “regional demand for enplanements (passengers boarding for departure) is expected to grow from 24.0 million in 2018 to between 49.3 million and 55.6 million by 2050.”
The commission’s site selection factors include the following:
Available Land: A supplemental airport would require 1,000- 2,000 acres, and a replacement, or more likely a Sea-Tac equivalent sized airport could require as much as 4,600 acres.
Existing Facilities: Runway length, available land on one or both ends of the runway, adequate space to add a runway.
Environmental Constraints: Known concerns or protections for habitat and species, wetlands, weather patterns and similar topics.
Proximity to Population Centers: Travel time calculations that demonstrate good access for citizens.
Airport Sponsor: Governance; local government commitment for both development and operation, and liaison with the public, local governments, industry, and others.
Multimodal Transportation: Access to roadways, and public transportation.