EPHRATA - County commissioners have reaffirmed their support of welcoming refugees resettling in Grant County. Grant County Commissioner Richard Stevens told iFIBER ONE News on Thursday that the board voted in favor of allowing refugees into the county a couple of weeks ago. The vote was a requirement of an executive order issued by the Trump Administration, which requires local governments to give consent for resettlement.
The executive order authorized state and local governments to refuse to accept resettling refugees. It states that if a state or locality has not consented to receive refugees under the State Department's Reception and Placement program, then they should not be resettled in that locality unless the Secretary of State decides otherwise.
Stevens told iFIBER ONE News that the decision was mostly a formality and that the county was not opposed to the resettlement of refugees in the county.
By definition, a refugee is someone who has been forced to flee his or her country because of persecution, war, or violence.
In September, Trump also slashed the number of refugees allowed into the United States. Hundreds of state and local leaders called for the resettlement of 95,000 refugees in 2020, but President Trump reduced the refugee cap to 18,000.
Grant County commissioners' decision comes after Gov. Jay Inslee informed the U.S. Department of State that Washington will continue to welcome refugees, pursuant to the president's executive order.
"As the state that resettled the second highest number of refugees last year, we are honored to remain a place of safety and security for those fleeing persecution and violence," Inslee said in a release on November 5. "Refugees contribute to all sectors of our economy – as teachers, service members, doctors and more – while adding to our cultural landscape. They are an integral part of Washington's past, present and future."
If they can afford to absorb these refugees then why can't we afford to build homeless shelters or warming centers? Seems like our American citizens are being cast aside in favor of helping non-citizens first. This is a bad call.
My gosh what a slap in the face for families living in Grant County. These three clowns should have them move next door or their big ranch. I agree these clowns have to go.
It's nice our commissioners seem to think they speak for everyone especially the ones that voted for them , maybe its time for a change. And definitely some information about what constitutes a refugee and who will pay to care for them
Do these three have a plan on how they are going to take care for the refuges they are welcoming into their community? Are they going to let them live in their basement. Are they going to feed and clothe them?
Legal entry is the key phrase. No problem if you follow the law.
As long as they enter through the proper channels, they should be welcomed. Legal immigrants are the backbone of this country. But we should not be a sanctuary anything.
