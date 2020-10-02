WENATCHEE - To deliver food efficiently during the pandemic, the Community Action Council of Chelan and Douglas Counties is asking for your vote in helping it obtain a $25,000 grant from State Farm.
The organization is seeking funds from State Farm’s Neighborhood Assist Program. The Neighborhood Assist Program is comprised of 40 $25,000 grants that are allocated to community-based groups, programs, and organizations. The grants are awarded to the top 40 applicants with the most votes. There are 200 application finalists.
The Community Action Council says it had enough money to build the mobile food bank and operate it for one year, but hopes to obtain funding from the State Farm grant and two other monetary sources, which would allow it to continue to operate for at least three years.
“Our Mobile Food Pantry provides hunger relief to people with limited or no access to food throughout our region’s food deserts. Providing nutritious food for babies to the elderly is critical for community health, but many residents face barriers to access. Hunger insecurity has multiplied exponentially since the COVID-19 pandemic, and the situation continues to affect additional families on a daily basis. This cause addresses the most basic unmet need, access to nutritional food. We are going to bring food to people who need it most, where they live,” the Community Action Council stated on its Neighborhood Assist page.
Voting ends on Oct. 2 at 8:59 p.m. Pacific Standard Time. To vote for the project, click here.
Grant County Fire District 7 in Soap Lake is also vying for one of the $25,000 grants. To vote for their cause, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.