MOSES LAKE - Moses Lake’s latin cuisine options are bountiful, but the city is now being introduced to a different type of Central American fare. A month prior to the coronavirus pandemic, El Chele opened its doors in the downtown on Feb. 21. Located at 212 Division St., El Chele, is the region’s first and only El Salvadorian restaurant.
El Chele’s menu includes Pupusas, Crema De Marisco Salvaorena which is Salvadorian Seafood soup with shrimp, crab, clams and mussels as well as Costilla De Cerdo Salvadorena which is fried beans, pickled onion and fried tortilla.
The following photos feature some of El Chele's food items:
El Chele is owned by Oscar Saucedo, his wife Martha and their son Oscar Juarez. Oscar and his wife Martha recently moved to Moses Lake from Maryland. Saucedo says he and Martha decided to move to Moses Lake while visiting their son and realizing that there were no El Salvadorian eats in the area. Saucedo says Salvadorian food is very popular in the northeast and believed such offerings would be a hit in the Columbia Basin. Saucedo says he and his wife like the geography and topography in the Columbia Basin compared to the hustle and bustle inside and outside of Baltimore.
Saucedo was a longtime bartender at a high-end restaurant in Maryland before moving to Moses Lake and Martha owned an El Salvadorian restaurant when she lived in the central American region. As for their son, Oscar, he loves to cook and wanted to practice his passion in a professional setting.
Prior to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Oscar says restaurant patrons of all races and backgrounds became regulars at his restaurant, but the pace of business has slowed down some due to the state’s shutdown order. Despite the inconvenience of only doing take-out, Oscar says he and his family are confident that their dedicated customer base will keep them going through the entirety of the pandemic.
“We will fight, we won’t quit,” Saucedo told iFIBER ONE News.
El Chele is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. You can learn more about El Chele by visiting them on Facebook.
