MOSES LAKE - Members of the community congealed to deliver much needed aid to the Viking Food Pantry at Big Bend Community College during the coronavirus crisis.
BBCC’s Viking Food Pantry serves as a clearinghouse for students, faculty and staff in need of essential supplies. The pantry is stocked with toiletries, freezer foods, produce and non-perishable items. Viking Food Pantry’s Carmen Ramirez says both monetary and physical item donations have increased exponentially since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
On Tuesday, the college announced that its food pantry was fully restocked thanks to a stockpile of donated supplies. Ramirez says it’s the first time in over a year that the pantry was fully stocked. Earlier this week, real estate agent Blake Rollins donated a $300 Walmart gift card to the pantry.
In addition, faculty and staff have been donating items as well including the school’s nursing department. Local businesses and restaurants have also been donating takeout food to students living on campus.
