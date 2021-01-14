COULEE CITY - On Thursday, the Coulee Medical Center announced that it has temporarily closed its Coulee City Clinic due to complications posed by COVID-19.
“Due to community spread of COVID-19 and CMC (Coulee City Medical Clinic) staffing shortages, we have had to temporarily close Coulee City Clinic to reassign staffing resources to our main facility in Grand Coulee,” the Coulee Medical Center said in a statement.
The health care provider says it is closely monitoring its situation regularly, and will update the community as soon it can “safely” reopen.
People needing medical services can contact the main clinic in Grand Coulee at 509-633-6229.
As of Wednesday, the Grant County Health District reports that there have been a total of 46 coronavirus cases in the Coulee City area since the health district began reporting positive cases last year.
iFIBER ONE News reached out the Coulee City Medical Center for details, but have not heard back from administrators.