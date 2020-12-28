WENATCHEE - Twila Taylor of Wenatchee says she recently received a friend request from an imposter posing as a local burger joint, but soon realized whoever it was, wasn’t who they said they were.
Taylor says she got a friend request from EZ’s Burgers; Taylor eventually accepted the request. Moments after friending them, Taylor says she received a message from the account holder telling her that she had won something and that they needed her credit card info to collect her prize. When she declined, she says the account vanished.
Dozens of other people reported that they received the same message from EZ’s and several others reported that they had gotten something similar from Legend Ice Cream in East Wenatchee.
EZ’s acknowledged the issue on its Facebook page Monday afternoon telling customers that they’ve either been hacked or someone has created a fake profile.
Local police have been made aware of the scam, so far, there's been no word on whether anyone has fallen victim to the scheme.
