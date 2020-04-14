MOSES LAKE - If you’re wondering why confirmed COVID-19 recoveries are non-existent in Chelan and Douglas counties, consider the lack of medical resources available to health care staff.
That’s what iFIBER ONE News was told when we asked why recoveries in the two-county area remain unrecorded while Grant County’s recovery total tops off at 28.
You might wonder, why the stark contrast?
It’s apparently due to a differing methodology, according to Theresa Adkinson of the Grant County Health District. Veronica Farias of the Chelan-Douglas Health District says her jurisdiction confirms a recovery when two COVID-19 tests show negative results at least 24 hours apart. But, Farias says there just aren’t enough tests to record the same person twice.
In Grant County, medical experts confirm a recovery after completion of an isolation order, followed by a wellness and symptom check. If a patient still isn’t feeling well and/or is exhibiting symptoms, the isolation order is extended followed by another wellness and symptom check.
Adkinson says Grant County’s recovery confirmation method is also applied in Adams County because both counties are overseen by the same health officer.
She says recovery confirmation protocol varies between health officers throughout the state.
Grant County’s recovery case counts are done weekly.
