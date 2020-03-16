MOSES LAKE - At least seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 are now being reported in Grant County, according to the Grant County Health District on Monday.
Along with the seven confirmed cases, another two cases are probable. The health district estimates about 38 pending test results from Grant County residents.
A Quincy High School staff member was diagnosed with COVID-19, according to the school district. High school students were released at 11:30 a.m. Monday out of an abundance of caution.
A total of five confirmed cases are from the Quincy area. The other two are from the Mattawa area, according to the health district. Two cases are individuals between the ages of 19-40, two between the ages of 41-60, two between the ages of 61-80, and one case involving a Quincy man in his 80s, who died from the virus.
The state Department of Health says there are more than 900 positive cases statewide, resulting in 48 deaths.
Public enemy number 1 is ifiber one and the publisher joe utter reports on what he wishes and leaves out critical information all the time we need a publisher that reports real news not what he wants to or told to report like I said The Public Needs To Know The Identity Of The Infected purposely are leaving out that info
