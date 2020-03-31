RITZVILLE - Two Othello residents are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as the number of confirmed cases in Adams County is at 13.
The Adams County Health Department says COVID-19 is no longer confined to just Othello.
“The spread is now countywide,” stated Karen Potts, RN, Community Health director and public information officer for the Adams County Health Department.
Health officials had initially reported on Monday 11 confirmed cases in Adams County but the health department was notified Monday night of two more positive tests.
“We are starting to get cases from outside facilities who are doing tests,” Potts stated. “We don’t know about them until we get a positive case called in to us.”
To date, 96 residents in Adams County have been tested for the virus. Two patients are currently hospitalized.
