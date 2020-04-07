MOSES LAKE - Four new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday in Grant County, including two in Moses Lake and two in Soap Lake.
Grant County is now at 94 confirmed cases, according to the Grant County Health District, with seven patients currently hospitalized, with an average age of 54. The majority of the cases in Grant County are people below the age of 60.
There are around 26 probable cases and more than 170 cases pending test results.
Confirmed cases by city:
- Coulee City: 0
- Ephrata: 10
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 0
- Mattawa: 17
- Moses Lake: 17
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 1
- Quincy: 38
- Royal City: 5
- Soap Lake: 3
- Warden: 4
Across the state, more than 8,600 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and nearly 400 deaths have been reported, according to the state Department of Health.
