MOSES LAKE - The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Grant County now listed as “recovered” is at 52, while no new cases were reported on Monday.
The total number of positive tests in Grant County remains at 143, according to the Grant County Health District. A total of eight patients remain hospitalized.
An estimated 152 cases are pending test results, with at least 27 probable cases.
- Confirmed cases by city:
- Coulee City: 0
- Ephrata: 13
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 0
- Mattawa: 35
- Moses Lake: 30
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 1
- Quincy: 49
- Royal City: 7
- Soap Lake: 4
- Warden: 4
“The coming months will bring slow, measured relaxation of our physical distancing interventions,” health district officials stated. “Even with a slow, phased reopening of the state, we are likely to see COVID-19 spike. We may open our doors, only to close them again in a matter of months.”
Health district officials say effective treatments for COVID-19 or a vaccine are needed before “we can stop dialing up and down the physical distancing interventions.”
“Although it’s possible that treatments may be developed sooner, in the best case scenarios, were are still at least 12-18 months from a vaccine. Now is the time to start preparing for what life will look like when businesses start to reopen,” health district officials added.
Adams County remains at 41 confirmed cases after no new cases were reported on Monday. A total of 31 of the cases are listed as recovered, with one patient still hospitalized.
Across the state, more than 12,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and at least 652 people have died, according to the state Department of Health.
