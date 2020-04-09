MOSES LAKE - The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Grant County surpassed 100 on Thursday, with new cases in Moses Lake and Quincy.
Two new cases were confirmed in Moses Lake and one in Quincy. Of the now 101 confirmed cases countywide, seven patients are currently hospitalized, according to the Grant County Health District.
There are an estimated 86 cases pending search results including 14 probable cases.
Confirmed cases by city:
- Coulee City: 0
- Ephrata: 10
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 0
- Mattawa: 19
- Moses Lake: 18
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 1
- Quincy: 41
- Royal City: 5
- Soap Lake: 3
- Warden: 4
Statewide, more than 9,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and at least 421 people have died, according to the state Department of Health.
