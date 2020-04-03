MOSES LAKE - Two new cases of confirmed COVID-19 were reported Friday in Grant County, bringing the countywide total to 77.
Of the 77 positive cases, eight patients are currently hospitalized, according to the Grant County Health District. There are an estimated 34 probable cases and more than 200 cases with test results pending.
The two new cases on Friday were in Quincy and Warden.
Confirmed cases by city:
- Coulee City: 0
- Ephrata: 8
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 0
- Mattawa: 12
- Moses Lake: 12
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 1
- Quincy: 37
- Royal City: 2
- Soap Lake: 1
- Warden: 4
Statewide, nearly 7,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported, with at least 284 deaths, according to the state Department of Health. More than 82,000 people in the state have been tested, with about 8.4 percent of the tests coming back positive for the virus.
