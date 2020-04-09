RITZVILLE - Lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Adams County is up to 30, including 26 cases in Othello.
The other four confirmed cases include two each in Lind and Ritzville, according to Adams County health officials. There are 44 cases in Adams County with test results still pending. Among those pending tests are nine probable cases.
Seven individuals who tested positive for the virus are out of isolation and are either recovering at home or returned to work.
Dr. Alex Brzezny, Adams County health officer, said about 14 to 15 percent of those tested in Adams County have been found to be infected with COVID-19. The state average is about 8-9 percent.
Across north central Washington, 35 cases have been confirmed in Chelan County, 12 in Douglas County, 98 in Grant County, 15 in Kittitas County and 12 in Okanogan County, according to the state Department of Health. There are more than 9,000 confirmed cases statewide and at least 421 deaths.
