MOSES LAKE - On Monday, City of Moses Lake’s Building Permits Manager Kevin Myre confirmed the arrival of a new tenant at the former Payless Shoes store in town.
Myre says T-Mobile will operate out of the building at Stratford Rd. and State Route 17.
The cellular service provider erected a sign at the site, signifying its intent to occupy the space.
Myre says Bellevue-based company has remodeled the inside and are nearing completion.
Joel Rushing, a spokesperson for T-Mobile says the store will open in January.
Rushing says the store will employ as many as 10 people. Rushing says the Moses Lake store is still hiring. People can apply on the T-Mobile careers website.
(1) comment
Uh... okay?!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.