WENATCHEE - Confluence Health is implementing temporary salary reductions to offset millions of dollars in operating losses from postponing elective patient care and increased costs related to COVID-19.
“The decision to proactively postpone elective patient care was the right one, but the suspension of elective procedures and decline in visits to our primary care practices and urgent care centers have resulted in financial challenges,” Confluence Health CEO Peter Rutherford said. “At the same time, we have seen a significant increase to expenses as we’ve made critical investments to expand community testing and realign our facilities and care teams to treat COVID-19 patients. Like other health care organizations, we operate with a low margin. Without changes, we will experience $26 million in operating losses.”
Confluence Health is committing $20 million in reserve funds to help cover losses.
“Aside from the excellent work done by staff in managing expenses, will will need additional measures to ensure we can emerge from COVID-19 in a stable condition.”
Temporary salary reductions announced Wednesday include:
- Chief Executive Officer: 25 percent
- Executive Leadership Team: 10 percent
- Senior Leadership Team: 7.5 percent
- Directors: 5 percent
- Managers: 3 percent
- Practicing clinicians on production-based salaries: 7-10 percent
“We will work with our teams over the coming weeks to ensure that staff are supported, that the duration of this disruption is as limited as possible, and that we are ready to promptly resume full operations when it is safe to do so.”
(1) comment
If Mr. Rutherford feels, " postpone elective patient care was the right one" then why are you complaining your business is losing money and probably going to go bankrupt??
If you won't stand up to the Government and demand real change then face the consequences.. In Confluences example, in the long term you'll probably have to file for bankruptcy and in the short term you face the reality that suppliers will NOT provide you credit anymore because of the knowledge they will not be paid back as part of a bankruptcy settlement..
Don't feel bad though Mr. Rutherford, I am sure you will be in great company of businesses that cannot survive when the Government takes away your ability to do business.
