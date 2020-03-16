WENATCHEE - In a message to all patients on Monday, Confluence Health announced that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have asked all clinics and hospitals to limit “unnecessary healthcare visits.”
According to Confluence Health, that means its suspending all planned elective surgical procedures and routine care visits at Confluence Health beginning Tuesday, March 17.
Urgent and emergent surgeries such as appendectomies, repairing broken bones, etc., will proceed as normal. Confluence Health asks all patients to cancel any upcoming elective appointments.
Confluence Health Grant County Medical Director Dr. David Curnel says his employer is doing this for the protection of patients.
"We don't want people who are going through surgery to be exposed to anyone who may have coronavirus. If someone who's health is already compromised by surgery were to be exposed to the disease, they would really be in a critical situation," Dr. Curnel told iFIBER ONE News.
Quincy Valley Medical Center says it is not suspending routine healthcare appointments.
As of Monday afternoon, Samaritan Healthcare says it is exploring options in an attempt to continue all services and will update the public as more information becomes available.
iFIBER ONE News also reached the Columbia Basin Health Association, but they could not be reached for comment.
