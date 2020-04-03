Grant County’s congressional representative, Dan Newhouse, is asking Washington’s governor to reopen the state’s residential construction industry by deeming it as ‘essential.’ Recently, 4th District Congressman Newhouse sent a letter to Governor Jay Inslee that addressed the state’s proclamation only allowing essential companies to stay open.
According to our news partner News Radio 560 KPQ, Inslee and Newhouse have talked personally about adding residential construction as an essential industry. During a Thursday press conference, Inslee did not indicate if he would include residential construction on the list of essential businesses.
Newhouse believes the continued shut down of the residential construction industry would exacerbate housing shortages and would contribute to the homeless problem in Washington state.
Some families are reportedly in housing limbo due to the shutdown of the residential building sector.
