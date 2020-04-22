SUNNYSIDE - Following Washington State Governor Jay Inslee’s press conference on Tuesday, Grant County’s congressional representative didn’t hold back on vocalizing his opinions on what was said. 4th District Congressman Dan Newhouse (R-Sunnyside) stated that the governor’s plan had “zero benchmarks, zero concrete details, and zero specifics.”
Newhouse says the governor’s subsequent release of ‘Washington Recovery Plan’ “lacks necessary substance.” Newhouse added that Inslee’s speech had too much ambiguity and boldly stated that the governor has not developed a plan.
“The lack of clarity erodes the hope of our citizens, and it threatens the trust and confidence needed in our state government.”
Newhouse says he initially supported Inslee’s action to prevent the spread of coronavirus, but more “concrete” action is needed to instill confidence in the citizens of Washington state.
Inslee is scheduled to conduct another press conference on Wednesday which will likely contain the concrete details Newhouse may be asking for.
The following is the transcript of the governor's speech from Tuesday:
Good evening fellow Washingtonians you know one month ago with our state facing stark projections of an unmitigated public health and economic disaster and with the support of the four corners of the legislature I now it's my office would take decisive action to save our friends and our families from that fate and the vast majority of Washingtonians are staying home and slowing the spread of approving the power not merely of democratic government but of individuals families businesses and educators to lead in their communities during a crisis and today our state health officer and for me the spread of covert nineteen is likely declining in Washington State we see this in the analysis of point in time data on hospitalizations in confirmed cases and deaths from the beginning of this crisis to now and we know this crisis has shaken all of us are difficult but necessary decisions in this fight have been painful for Washingtonians some of you watching right now understandably want to know when you can move on some Washingtonians want to know whether they'll make rent or mortgage payments some more families who put weddings on hold workers feel the burning need to get back to the stability and pride derived from their labors and business owners want to unlock their doors again until the regulars were back So tonight I'd like to talk with you about what the process of lifting Cove in one thousand restrictions will look like and it will look more like a turning of a dial then the flip of a switch we're going to take steps and then monitor to see whether they work or if we must continue to adapt.
We will not be able to lift many of the restrictions by May fourth and we will let you know when we can lift those restrictions just as soon as we know you know Washington's likely decline in the spread of coven one thousand is encouraging in the coming days we will receive additional health modeling projecting the course of this virus and we hope it will give us cause to begin lifting certain restrictions now because of the great work in our hospital system for instance we believe we can soon allow some elective surgeries to resume provided health professionals have appropriate personal protective equipment we also hope we can begin to let people take part in more outdoor recreation that is so much part of our identity as well as our physical and mental health and because of the collaborative work my office has been able to do with the construction industry and labor unions we have come up with a sensible plan for allowing limited return to construction with safety measures in place now we hope that the data comes in in the next few days so we can implement these measures and we can modify some of these restrictions in the coming weeks if the health modeling holds up the health of Washingtonians is our top priority we need healthy people in order to build a healthy economy the data tells us that if we were to lift all restrictions right now or even two weeks from now this decline would almost certainly stop in the spread of coven one thousand would go up our gains in this fight have been hard one thinks through the sacrifices of countless Washingtonians and to turn back on this successful temporary approach now would be disastrous So this recovery requires.
A strategic approach guided by science not politics and it does not differ greatly from the recovery plans of other western states it does not differ greatly from the principles of the White House's National Recovery outline either our recovery begins with widely available testing for individuals who may have covert nineteen tracing with whom they have had contact and having individuals isolate or corn teen if they could be transmitters of the virus and between our state and local health jurisdictions we expect roughly one thousand five hundred workers focused solely on contact tracing by the second week of May this work force will be a rapid response team somewhat like a fire brigade you know when your house catches fire you call the fire department and they come quickly we are standing up a broad workforce that will see something similar involving state employees from the Department of Health local health jurisdictions members of the Washington National Guard volunteer health care workers and many others now our state in others unfortunately remain drastically behind our what we need for testing supplies the simple fact is that the nation is sorely lacking test kits and today I sent a letter to the vice president saying as much as the governors are not wrong on this both Republicans and Democrats in Washington we have more lab capacity than we have test kits in a lack of supplies to keep us from getting everyone tested who should be.
A variety of barrier barriers have kept us from taking more than about four thousand tests per day we need to be processing about twenty to thirty thousand tests a day for our contact creasing plan to really work we need swabs vials we agents and other supplies and personnel we're doing all we can in this state to acquire that we need to federal government to help us more now until we have a coven one thousand vaccine workplaces are going to look much different.
This will be easier for some companies and workers to implement than others ample physical distance scene will be required screening tell a working rigorous clean standards and equipment or supplies for employees will all be necessary and we are going to provide guidance for industries to know when and how they can reopen now at the end of all this many in our state will need some kind of help to recover and this may be our greatest challenge in the economic recovery we have simply got to redouble our efforts to protect the most vulnerable amongst us those over sixty five or people with underlying health issues we need to bolster our food banks and make sure every Washingtonian has food on their table we've got to protect the ability for people to have safe housing we need more behavioral health services for anxiety and depression and substance abuse because the effects of this pandemic have hit more than just our immune systems and our bank accounts the reality reality we need to be aware of it's is simply this we are going to have to steel ourselves against this virus for quite some time it is going to affect our daily lives in many ways for months and we have to be aware that it could come back at us in waves.
But our performance as a state has been exemplary today and we should have confidence in our ability to act decisively in the days to come we need to build the infrastructure that allows people to connect online socially academically and for businesses that means building up our broadband network so every Washingtonian can stay connected to people and opportunities we need to reckon with the realities that disparities in our communities mean not every family can recover as quickly as it as others disparities in access to health care to the Internet to affordable child care to social services to employment opportunities and more they've already been exposed in ways really not seen in modern times so this virus will continue to affect our daily lives for some time and we will need to accelerate investments and innovation in our economy making it easier for both businesses and workers to navigate new realities of life in the area code nineteen and obviously we need to come together state and community leaders from all corners of Washington to build an informed consensus on a safe and sustainable recovery to that in I will soon be appointing three leadership groups consisting of key community leaders to advise my office on the public health and health care system on passage to a return to safe work and economic recovery and reopening our businesses and one providing social supports to the most vulnerable of those affected by coven eighteen and this crisis has bit Titus to the mast through a storm but the efforts of seven point six million Washingtonians are keeping us afloat.
And we've already come through part of this storm together we're still here together and we're still faithful in what we can accomplish as a community Franklin Delano Roosevelt we know said the only thing we have to fear is fear itself nameless and reasoning unjustified terror which paralyzes needed efforts to convert retreat into advance Well we're looking forward to making advances against this virus and we know that only science and data and informed reasoning and confidence in ourselves is going to lift us out of this crisis so I want to thank you for supporting our efforts to protect our state from the disaster posed by this virus Washingtonians are going through enormous suffering but they're also doing amazing things on the path to recovery so stay home and stay healthy wash your hands and we'll talk again soon thanks.
(6) comments
Newhouse is a joke Inslee 2021
I agree with Rep. Newhouse. When I make a plan it goes something like this—we’ll leave home at 8, arrive at 10, go tho the first appointment, then have lunch at noon etc. in other words-specific. Inslee’s statement was more of a vision.
PI’m really bothered by Inslee thinking that hiring 1500 tracers to help the health department notify contacts about exposure will stop the spread. It seems to me that these new studies showing anywhere from 50-85% more people randomly tested are infected without symptoms would make most reasonable people realize that strategy will not work. It might help wipe out some clusters in families or small work groups but not the masses.
Inslee couldn't find his head with both hands and help.
By now we all know what to do to protect ourselves. We can decide not to go, or to go to businesses. I don't think we need a babysitter anymore.
Yes, if you have a business and want to open up with the safety of distance and gloves and masks open up. The government doesn't have the right to keep you under house arrest!! And if people are afraid to go to that business, do not go. This Govenor is out of line with arrest threats. How can he say what should be open and what should not be open. Everything is essential!!!
Criticizing someone else's lack of plan is a lot easier than coming up with a plan of your own. We have no idea what the numbers will be in a week or a month. Inslee is not able to talk to the virus and ask it when it will be letting up.
Yeah, well, get in line, Newhouse. You're late to the party. There's a whole line of people that are critical of Inslee, including his intelligence, reasoning, acumen, authority, and general fitness for office.
