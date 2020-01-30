WASHINGTON, D.C. - On Thursday, 4th District Congressman Dan Newhouse announced the nominations of 17 students for consideration to attend U.S. military academies including the U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Naval Academy and U.S. Air Force Academy.
Three of the 17 students hail from Moses Lake. The three local nominees are:
Kamden Kuykendall of Moses Lake
Kamden Kuykendall is a senior at Moses Lake High School. He is the son of Kurtis and Shellee Kuykendall.
Christian Ramirez of Moses Lake
Christian Ramirez is a senior at Moses Lake High School. He is the son of Abram and Kelly Ramirez.
Jim Hirai of Moses Lake
Jim Hirai is a senior at Moses Lake Christian Academy. He is the son of Rick and Amy Hirai.
The nominations follow an interview process that included Rep. Newhouse’s military service academy advisory board, and the final determination for admittance will be made by the respective academies. The honor of attending a service academy comes with the obligation and commitment to serve in the military for a minimum of five years upon graduation.
“Attending one of our nation’s military academies is a prestigious and once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for young people across the United States, and it is my honor to nominate these students from Central Washington,” said Rep. Newhouse. “These young men and women have demonstrated their commitment, and I am inspired by their determination to serve and protect our country. A special thank you to my service academy advisory board who helped review these extraordinary applicants. I wish them the best of luck as they continue through the service academy application process, and I cannot wait to see their bright futures unfold.”
(1) comment
Best wishes to you young men. Make us proud.
