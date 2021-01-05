4th District Congressman Dan Newhouse reaffirmed on Twitter that he’ll uphold the constitution by certifying the electoral vote. The Sunnyside Republican tweeted his support of a statement released by his constituents stating that Congress “must count the electoral votes submitted by the states.”
“The Constitution is clear. States select electors. Congress does not. ...We must count the electoral votes submitted by the states.”
Congress is expected to count the votes and certify the election on Wednesday.
President Donald Trump and others in his administration are alleging wide-spread voter fraud. The president and those who support him have filed over 50 lawsuits challenging the results, most, if not all litigation has been dismissed.
(6) comments
All President Trump is asking is for the votes of Dead people, illegals, out of state votes etc. be thrown out. Mr. corrupt hand tries to change it into a war.
Mr. Hand, quit twisting the truth to fit your narrative....a typical left wing ploy.
I too want them to find the 11k+ votes that were likely stolen from Trump. He didn't ask to make up fake votes, He asked that the SOS do his damn job. How do some counties have 130% voters turnout? It can't happen! God Bless America, where we the people and Trump still have the right to stick up for what we believe to be true.
Liberalism is a Mental Disorder!
The Democrats just spent the last four years trying to dismiss an election. If trump is so wrong, then why are there so many supporting him in the very state he is accusing of fraud?
In a mildly healthy society, Donald Trump should have been scared to death to set foot in Georgia Monday night. Just the night before, a tape was leaked of Trump calling up the Georgia secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, and demanding that he "find 11,780 votes" — Trump's mob speak for cooking the books — in order to steal the state's election from the true winner, president-elect Joe Biden. It's literally one of the worst scandals in American history, far worse than Watergate. This is a sitting president demanding that an entire state's election be illegally thrown out, all because he doesn't like the outcome.
Trump should have been afraid to face crowds of the very same people whose votes he wished to throw in the trash bin. Instead, he was greeted by an adoring mob that cheered repeatedly as Trump insulted their state for an hour, claiming it was a "rigged election" and encouraged them to boo and hiss state officials for being unwilling to risk prison time by committing election fraud for him. In fact, the audience at the Trump rally was so on board with his vitriolic attitude towards Georgians that they largely elected not to wear masks, voluntarily exposing themselves to a deadly pandemic to show their devotion to Trump.
Whatever the election outcome is after the polls close on Tuesday, this election has demonstrated beyond all shadow of a doubt that the rot that has infected the Republican Party has completely overtaken the organism. Every tendril of Republican politics, from the White House to the homes of ordinary voters, has putrefied and grown toxic with loathing for their fellow Americans and for democracy itself.
Mr. hand
You moved me. Thank you!! [beam][thumbup]
2016-2020: Widespread voter fraud!...Russia tampered with election!
2021: No voter fraud, no tampering with election.
Same group of people....hmmm.
