WASHINGTON, D.C. - Congresswoman Kim Schrier has introduced legislation to require all health insurance plans to cover the full cost of COVID-19 testing.
The “No Cost for COVID-19 Testing Act” codifies the promises made by insurers to cover coronavirus testing at no cost to patients and fills potential gaps in coverage for people in self-insured plans, according to Schrier (D-WA).
“Washington state has led the way by making sure people under state insurance plans and without health insurance can have COVID-19 testing covered. That’s a great start,” Schrier stated. “But many of my constituents have insurance through their employers or another private insurance provider. This bill will keep people from paying exorbitant prices for the test, which protects the public, and may save their life. It is in all of our best interest to get people tested so they don’t infect others. Cost should not be a deterrent.”
The state previously issued an emergency order requiring state health insurers to waive copays and deductibles for any consumer requiring testing for coronavirus. While the state has taken steps to provide coverage, Schrier says many insurers and plans have opted to only voluntarily cover these services.
Schrier’s legislation would create a uniform, federally-required standard that all insurers cover the full cost of COVID-19 testing. The legislation would mandate commercial payers selling individual or group health care coverage under the Affordable Care Act, including ERISA plans and grandfathered plans, to cover all COVID-19 testing without patient cost-sharing, including copays, coinsurance and deductibles.
