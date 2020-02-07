OTHELLO - Construction of a new roundabout at the intersection of state Route 24 and Bench Road near Othello is set to begin next week.
Work will begin Monday and continue through April on the about $2.6 million project. The project will also require two complete closures of the intersection with a detour in place.
Due to the close proximity of the adjacent irrigation canal, the existing irrigation pipe crossing under Bench Road will be removed and extended, according to WSDOT. This work will require a closure of the intersection, expected to occur Feb. 21-24.
Beginning in March and through April, crews will construct the sidewalk corners of the roundabout, requiring flagger-controlled traffic and some delays. The intersection will be closed for about two weeks for constructing the roundabout center island, vehicle apron and splitter islands after the sidewalks are complete.
The speed limit will be reduced from 45 mph to 35 mph during the project.
Adams County, the City of Othello and WSDOT previously met to identify safety improvements at the intersection. A crash analysis showed the majority of the collisions at the intersections are caused by vehicle turning onto SR 24, according to WSDOT. Roundabouts have shown to significantly reduce the severity and frequency of the type of collisions that occur at the intersection.
