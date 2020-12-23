MOSES LAKE - The empty lot that sits behind Franks Market on the hill in Moses Lake will soon be the site of a new neighborhood.
Known as ‘Sydney Acres,’ the land is being developed by Moses Lake-based CAD Homes, which is owned by Allan and Drew Scott of Moses Lake. The new residential area is situated at Monroe St. and Sharon Avenue.
Drew Scott says the development consists of 31 lots with homes starting in the $190,000 range. Construction on homes is expected to begin in February or March with completion of the project expected at the end of 2021.
Home buyers can choose from nine different floor plans ranging from 1,166 sq. ft. to 2,290 sq. ft. For more on these homes, go to cadhomesllc.com
Deposits on homes are now being accepted.
Another cookie cutter subdivision brought to you by CAD 😵
