EAST WENATCHEE - The Chelan Douglas Health District (CDHD) isn’t sounding the alarm on another increase in coronavirus cases per 100,000 people, but it is fighting back with localized contact tracing.
On Thursday, the health district release new figures showing another increase in coronavirus cases per 100,000 with 178.2 cases per 100K; that’s up from the week prior when there were 168.3 cases per 100,000 people. It’s also the fourth week in a row that the county has seen significant increases in cases.
iFIBER ONE News reached out to CDHD’s Veronica Farias to find out if the consistent rise in cases should be of concern.
“It's safe to say this is partially due to the increase in community testing although experts predicted this would happen once fall hit: flu season is here and we're are all moving indoors due to the change in weather. It's definitely something to be cautious about and we are watching these numbers closely: however, our hospitalization rates have remained relatively low despite the increase in cases,” Farias told iFIBER ONE News.
The Chelan-Douglas Health District has also announced that all investigations of COVID-19 cases and subsequent contact tracing are now being performed locally by the health district, Confluence Health, Columbia Valley Community Health and Cascade Medical. Contact tracing was previously done by the Washington State Department of Health.
“The change to local contact allows infected people and their close contacts to more rapidly receive the information needed to protect family, friends and coworkers from infection,” said Alex Rodriguez-Pantaleon, COVID-19 case and contact coordinator for CDHD. “It will also reduce the number of telephone calls people receive, and calls will come from trusted, well-known local organizations.
“It's safe to say this is partially due to the increase in community testing"
Weird.....ive heard that same thing somewhere else...
