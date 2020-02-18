MATTAWA - Tumbleweeds along a five-mile stretch of state Route 24 east of Mattawa will go up in smoke Wednesday during a controlled burn.
The state Department of Transportation is working with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, Hanford Fire and others on the controlled burn from milepost 62 to 67 to take care of “miles of piles” of tumbleweeds along SR 24, according to WSDOT.
Work is expected to begin around 9:30 a.m. Drivers can expect delays with flagger-controlled traffic.
On New Year’s Eve, SR 240 was closed west of Richland for about 10 hours after tumbleweeds piled up on the highway, up to 15 feet high in some areas. Five cars and a semi-truck became trapped in the tumbleweeds.
