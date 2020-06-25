CONNELL - Prison officials at Coyote Ridge Corrections Center in Connell say a second prisoner has succumbed to COVID-19. At about 7 p.m. on Monday, June 22, 72-year-old William Bryant died at a local hospital due to complications from coronavirus. Bryant was transferred to a local hospital on June 13 where he remained until his passing.
“The Department of Corrections is sad to announce its second COVID-19 related death,” said Corrections Secretary Stephen Sinclair. “We’ve continued to escalate our response at Coyote Ridge to help prevent the spread of this virus and protect the staff as well as the remaining individuals housed there.”
Bryant was serving a 68-month sentence for first-degree child molestation out of Grays Harbor County. His earliest release date was April 14, 2022.
The facility currently has:
· 43 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among staff, including 4 in Correctional Worker Core training, and 110 confirmed cases among its incarcerated population as of June 24, 2020;
· 23 individuals in isolation, meaning the individuals have symptoms and are separated from healthy people, as of June 23, 2020; and
· 1,852 individuals on quarantine as of June 23, 2020, meaning they were exposed but do not have symptoms and are separated from healthy people.
Feeling a bit of schadenfreude. Good riddance to bad rubbish.
