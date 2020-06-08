MOSES LAKE - A convicted felon allegedly assaulted employees while attempting to steal ammunition from Tri-State Outfitters on Sunday in Moses Lake.
Elias Cuevas, 22, was reportedly observed by multiple employees and a customer, who happened to be an off-duty corrections officer, attempting to steal ammo, according to Moses Lake police.
When Cuevas was confronted by the employees, he allegedly assaulted the staff, turning the incident “from petty theft to robbery,” Moses Lake police stated.
Police say Cuevas provided a false name and resisted arrest when officers arrived. Cuevas reportedly had a pistol in his pocket, and was also in possession of stolen checks from a recent burglary, which he had made out to himself, using his real name.
Cuevas was booked into Grant County Jail for first-degree robbery and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
He missed prison I guess
