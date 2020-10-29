MOSES LAKE - A convicted felon is back in jail after allegedly being found with a loaded revolver in his pocket during a shoplifting attempt at Walmart in Moses Lake.
Moses Lake police were called to Walmart on Wednesday after Jorge Suarez Galvan, 25, was attempting to steal items. When confronted by officers, Suarez Galvan reportedly tried to run, only making it a short distance before being taken into custody.
During a search, officers reportedly located a .38 caliber revolver in the suspect’s pocket, along with heroin and the stolen items. Police say Galvan accused officers of planting the gun, drugs and stolen property.
“Oddly enough though, Suarez Galvan said that the cash located in the same pockets was his,” police stated. “Even odder, last week Suarez Galvan argued that officers planted drugs and ammunition in his pocket when he was arrested then too. Unfortunately for Suarez Galvan, video evidence from both arrests refute his contentions.”
Suarez Galvan was booked into jail for felon in possession of a firearm, possession of heroin, third degree theft and resisting arrest.
(4) comments
Biden-Harris 2020
Soft on Crime. Tough on fetuses.
Wow. How long did it take you to come up with that catchy little line? I bet you are just bursting with pride at your clever little post.
Truth is truth. Trash like this guy exists because of liberal democrats like yourself. There is no reason this guy or anyone who defends him should be allowed in America.
Your right though. That wasn't very original. I will use one of my own.
Theft, running from the cops, drug use, weapons violations..........JUST ANOTHER REASON FOR IMMIGRATION REFORM.
