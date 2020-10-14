MOSES LAKE - A residence near Moses Lake was damaged by fire Wednesday afternoon in a stovetop cooking incident.
Grant County Fire District 5 responded about 1 p.m. to a home in the 9900 block of Maple Drive Northeast. Firefighters arrived to smoke and fire venting through the roof, according to Capt. Travis Svilar.
Svilar said firefighters were able to contain the fire to the kitchen but there was heat and smoke damage in the kitchen adjacent bathroom.
Svilar added a tenant in the home was cooking on the stovetop and had left preheating oil unattended for a short period of time.
“The screen on the exhaust system was covered with grease and oil which ignited due to the heat below the screen. The exhaust system acted like a chimney and allowed the heat and flames to travel up into the attic space and give the fire more material and space to burn,” Svilar said. “Fires like this remind us that if you do have an exhaust system above your stove it is a good idea to clean it and make sure the screen is removed periodically and clean from from the grease and oils it collects.”
No injuries were reported in the fire.
