QUINCY - Due to coronavirus-induced restrictions on non-essential services at all hospitals and clinics across Washington state, Quincy Valley Medical Center says its seeing drastic declines in patient visits.
The reduction in patients is resulting in major revenue losses during the pandemic, according to Quincy Valley Medical Center CEO Glenda Bishop. Bishop says primary care and outpatient services have taken a hit. Bishop added that monthly losses during the pandemic are estimated to be approximately $143,000. To ease the strain caused by coronavirus, Microsoft donated $20,000 to the medical center last Thursday. Funds donated are purposed to provide relief to the hospital during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We care deeply about our community. We’re happy to support the Quincy Valley Medical Center Foundation as they address resources needed during this pandemic,” said Lisa Karstetter, Community Manager, at Microsoft. “We’re committed to being a community partner, not only because some of our employees and their family members live and work around this area, but also because it’s the right thing to do.”
Prior to the pandemic, Quincy Valley Medical Center endured years of revenue loss due to the high number of uninsured patients from the area.
(2) comments
Quincy Medical center has had financial problems for as long as I can remember. If they spend as much time, effort and resources looking for solutions as they do making excuses, it would be wildly successful. They are great at running scare campains aimed at the elderly to get levies passed also.
I have a memory like an Elephant. 4 years ago we were told-not on this nice website, We were told that people from concerts at the gorge pretty much bankrupted this hospital Was it the ozzfests? -lol. mamma i amcoming home-- to QVH !!!
