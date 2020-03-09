EPHRATA - To avert potential exposure to coronavirus, Grant County’s utility district is shutting down some of its facilities.
On Monday, the Grant PUD announced that the Wanapum Heritage Center, near Priest Rapids Dam, and the Grant PUD Visitors Center, at Wanapum Dam, are closed to public until the coronavirus outbreak subsides.
In addition to the closures, all Grant PUD commission meetings will be held electronically for the time being. The public can access meetings by calling calling 509-703-5291 and using conference ID 868 615 52#.
“Public and employee safety is Grant PUD's top priority,” the utility district stated in a press release.
Updates regarding the status of the Heritage Center, Grant PUD Visitors Center and commissions meetings will be posted on Grant PUD's website, https://grantpud.org and its social media pages.
