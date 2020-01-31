ELLENSBURG - Testing is underway to confirm whether a Central Washington University student in Kittitas County contracted coronavirus during their travels abroad. Health officials say the patient is in voluntary isolation. Health experts say the student fell ill and was seen locally at the CWU Student Medical and Counseling Clinic. The scholar recently traveled internationally to attend an event, which may have exposed the student to the virus. The following is a statement from Kittitas County Public Health Department staff:
KCPHD is working closely with CWU to ensure the student is being cared for and that the campus remains safe. KCPHD has interviewed the student and will work with any close contacts to mitigate any exposures.
Test results will be available by Monday and the student will remain sequestered until testing results are confirmed.
iFIBER ONE News will have more information as it becomes available.
