MOSES LAKE - It’s clear that many local dining establishments are faced with making critical business decisions during the state-mandated shutdown of restaurants and bars. iFIBER ONE News spoke to Grant County’s most popular eateries on Monday.
Jordan Hamilton, co-owner of Michael’s On The Lake, Michael’s Bistro and Rock Top Burgers & Brew, says his three restaurants are offering 20% discounts on all direct take-out and delivery orders. Hamilton added that all three businesses are offering free delivery with direct orders as well.
iFIBER ONE News inquired about the reason behind the 20% discount.
“It’s all about volume right now. Higher volume means we can keep our employees working. Our biggest priority is our staff,” Hamilton told iFIBER ONE News.
Hours for all three restaurants will temporarily change from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Chico’s Pizza Owner Mitch Zornes says his pizzeria agrees with Hamilton’s employment philosophy saying that he too plans to keep everyone working. In doing so, Zornes says Chico’s will likely do delivery and take-out. Zornes says take-out orders will likely be taken and delivered in the parking lot for those who do not want to enter the restaurant. In addition, Zornes is also exploring online delivery.
The Russell family, owners of Ten Pin Taphouse and Porterhouse Steakhouse, tell iFIBER ONE News that the tentative plan is to offer take-out. Cale Russell mentioned that delivery is an option that is “also on the table.”
As for J’s Teriyaki, it will only be doing take-out orders. Owner J.J. Salvador released the following statement to iFIBER ONE News.
“We’re going to just comply with the mandated closure. We are trying to keep all staff employed but hard to say what effect this will have. We’ll just try to adapt. Hopefully this is short term. Our customers have been great and are always understanding.”
Most or all of Washington’s restaurants are being asked to limit themselves to take-out, drive-thru or delivery through March 31.
(2) comments
The funding for the state of emergency should directly pay for small businesses to pay its employees while they stay home. There was talk of 0% interest loans for them too. We just need to take the time to do this before we are in as much trouble as these other countries. Some of the bigger companies that claim to help the community out are also still working as if nothings going on. They need to bite the bullet and do the right thing as well.
Irresponsible to stay open. We should all do our part, this isn't a joke. I can see this part of the state will see the numbers go up for infections because of the abundance of ignorance that is normal for central Washington.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.