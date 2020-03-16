EPHRATA - Local movie theaters are closing in response to the governor’s order to close all public entertainment facilities.
Local movie theaters that are confirmed to close starting today or tomorrow through March 31 include Fairchild Cinema in Moses Lake, Lee Theater in Ephrata, Gateway Cinema in Wenatchee and Liberty Theater in Wenatchee.
Most of the previously mentioned movie theaters are closed as of Monday except Fairchild Cinema in Moses Lake.
According to an employee with Fairchild, Monday will be the last day of showings and all screenings are limited to 50 people or less.
Lee Theater will still be serving Reel Pizza daily from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Pizza will be available by take-out or delivery.
