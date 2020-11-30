TONASKET - 11 people are dead after an outbreak of COVID-19 swept through the North Valley Extended Care Facility in Tonasket. The deaths and positive cases stemming from the recent outbreak have been confirmed by Okanogan County Public Health.
32 residents have tested positive for the virus. The 11 people who died were residents at the care facility.
Employees at the care center are also impacted and multiple caregivers are under quarantine.
The 11 deaths brings Okanogan County’s COVID-19 casualty total to 26.
iFIBER ONE News will have more information about the situation as it becomes available.
