WENATCHEE - 21 employees who work at the Wenatchee Walmart have tested positive for coronavirus.
The Chelan Douglas Health District says one employee is from Grant County and 20 are from the Chelan-Douglas county region.
All positive-tested employees have been asked to isolate for at least 10 days or until they no longer have COVID-19 symptoms including no fever for 24 hours.
Walmart has reportedly closed and will stay closed until Saturday as third-party crews deep clean and sanitize the store.
Simply put, all festered up. Everything will be a-ok by saturday. I will take a rain check on wally world.
