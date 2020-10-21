OTHELLO - On Wednesday, five people were reported to have contracted coronavirus at an unnamed assisted living facility in Adams County.
Two of the people who tested positive are staff members and the other three are residents.
The name of the facility is being withheld now to aid in an ongoing investigation.
Health officials say the complex is cooperating with the Adams County Health District.
Authorities say the risk to the general public from this outbreak is low.
