MOSES LAKE - On Wednesday, Boeing informed iFIBER ONE News that three of its Moses Lake-based employees have tested positive for coronavirus.
The three employees are now in quarantine and are receiving medical care. Boeing has opted not to release the names of the employees but the company has contacted those who have been in close proximity with the infected and have asked them to self-quarantine.
Boeing’s medical team has determined that all other employees at the site were at a low risk for exposure. Boeing emphasized that it is taking all the protocols necessary to prevent the spread of coronavirus at its facilities. Those who have contracted the virus will not be able to return to work until they’ve been cleared by Boeing Health Services as no longer infectious.
So far, 98 Boeing employees across the globe have tested positive for COVID-19.
(2) comments
Boeing, we are still cleaning up your mess from the Larson Air Force Days. Remember, TCE in the ground water, Moses Lake Wellfield Superfund Site? Fix your planes, fly them back to China with the virus. Problem solved.
I'm curious how they determined who's at risk. Tools are shared, computers are shared, work areas are shared.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.