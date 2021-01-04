MOSES LAKE - Grant County sheriff’s deputy Jon Melvin died due to COVID-19, according to the coroner’s office.
The coroner’s office says Melvin, 60, developed pneumonia after testing positive for the virus. The coroner’s office conducted additional testing to confirm COVID-19 as the cause of death.
Melvin was found dead in his home on Dec. 11. Fellow deputies had conducted a welfare check after family members were unable to reach Melvin, according to the sheriff’s office.
Melvin had served more than 35 years in law enforcement. He was hired in 1984 and served most of his career with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office. In addition to patrol. Melvin worked a number of special assignments including the off-road vehicle unit, search and rescue, the marine unit, school resource officer in Mattawa, and a community deputy for Desert Aire.
Melvin was preparing to retire in early 2021.
(3) comments
He was a great officer. RIP Sir. Close the courts. Lock down the Jail...You will be missed.
May God rest your soul.
RIP Sir.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.